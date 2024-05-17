See who won Caller-Times Student of the Week

This week's Caller-Times Student of the Week is Alaina Featherby of Flour Bluff High School.

Also nominated was Nicholas Rossi of Calallen High School.

Here's what Flour Bluff ISD shared about Featherby:

Featherby is a member and leader in National Honor Society, choir, cross country and Anchored4Life. She will take over as president of choir and Anchored4Life in the 2024-25 school year. "She is a great leader who overcomes obstacles and lifts up others," music instructor Fernando Fernandez Jr. said in Featherby's nomination. "She always has a positive and optimistic perspective and a no-nonsense attitude, forever looking to brighter days on the horizon."

The nominations for next week's poll will be published online at caller.com on Monday morning. Voting will run from 5 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday.

School officials have the opportunity to nominate high school students. Nominations are accepted each week.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's who won Caller-Times Student of the Week