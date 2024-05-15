See how Del Mar College trains industry emergency responders, firefighters

Del Mar College has invested $1.7 million in new emergency response training props and equipment to help train students as well as Coastal Bend industry employees.

The college held program demonstrations Wednesday afternoon for industry partners at the college's new emergency training center, with Del Mar College Fire Academy cadets simulating rope rescue and structural firefighting. Attendees also got to see the college's concrete trench and confined space tower props, hazmat decontamination supplies and an emergency response drone demonstration.

The college's fire academy trains cadets for the Corpus Christi Fire Department and other local fire departments. The most recent fire academy graduating class achieved a 100% pass rate on the Texas Commission on Fire Protection basic structure fire examination in May.

Corpus Christi Firefighter Brad Crabtree climbs down a ladder after securing a rescue stretcher to a rope during a rope rescue demonstration at Del Mar College Windward Campus on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Texas.

Del Mar College students also go on to work for industrial entities like Flint Hills Resources and Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. Del Mar College offers training to help Coastal Bend employers upskill current safety personnel.

Davis Merrell, Del Mar College's dean of industry and public service, said he hopes the new equipment will be the first phase of continued improvements to the facility and program with the support of industry.

Corpus Christi Fire Capt. Jeff Durrwachter drags a dummy from a burning building during a structural firefighting and emergency medical demonstration at Del Mar College Windward Campus on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Texas.

"We see the critical role firefighting and safety training plays in safeguarding lives, protecting assets and preserving our community environment," Merrell said. "In the realm of industry, where challenges and risks are inherent, the importance of proactive measures cannot be overstated."

Merrell said the college's investment in the training facility underscores the colleges approach to mitigating risk and enhancing the capabilities of emergency responders to respond effectively.

A hazmat display is spread out on a street at Del Mar College Windward Campus on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Texas.

The university's corporate services department has offered more than 21,000 hours of training in the last three years to nearly 2,000 industry employees.

"Our goal is to double that number in the next three to five years because of the investment of this college," said Dan Korus, dean of workforce programs and corporate services.

A Corpus Christi Police drone is prepped for a demonstration at Del Mar College Windward Campus on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Texas.

Mark Benavides, who works at Flint Hills Resources, said much of the initial training for Flint Hills employees begins at Del Mar College.

"Safety is key in our industry," Benavides said. "...it's crucial that we have the skills and the tools and the knowledge to go out day by day and do our jobs safely."

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi breaks ground for new facility for music, theater

What to know about 2024 Corpus Christi high school graduations

Del Mar College Northwest Center closing

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Del Mar College demonstrates emergency training simulations