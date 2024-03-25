See San Francisco Giants visit Sacramento area for friendly game against the River Cats

Major League Baseball paid a visit to the Sacramento region on Sunday, but it wasn’t the Oakland Athletics.

For the first time since 2018, the San Francisco Giants played at a sold-out Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento in an exhibition game against their affiliate Sacramento River Cats.

News reports last month said that Sacramento was emerging as the “front runner” to serve as the A’s temporary home after their lease expires in Oakland. The team is in the process of relocating to Las Vegas.

The exhibition game kicked off the River Cats’ 25th season, as fans filled the park to see a Giants team that has a number of additions from free agency, including pitcher Blake Snell, third baseman Matt Chapman, outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler and center fielder Jung-Hoo Lee.

The River Cats scored in the first inning and never trailed, winning 8-1.

Giants pitcher Logan Webb, who was drafted by the team out of Rocklin High School in 2014, made an appearance.

The River Cats’ season begins on Friday against the Salt Lake Bees. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m.

Pablo Sandoval signs autographs for fans as the San Francisco Giants played the Sacramento River Cats in an exhibition game at Sutter Health Park on Sunday.

Sacramento River Cats’ Mason Black tags out San Francisco Giants’ Jung-Hoo Lee who got caught in a pickle during an exhibition game Sunday.

Sacramento River Cats’ Yusniel Díaz slides safely into third base, guarded by San Francisco Giants’ Matt Chapman, during an exhibition game Sunday.

Nick Ahmed of the San Francisco Giants throws a ball up to the stands to a sold-out crowd at Sutter Health Park during an exhibition game with the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday.

River Cats’ centerfielder Brett Wisely catches a ball against the wall as they play the San Francisco Giants in an exhibition game Sunday.

Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants signs autographs for fans prior to the game against the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday.

San Francisco Giants’ pitcher Logan Webb of Rocklin, center, talks with pitcher Carson Seymour in the dugout during a game against the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday.

Fans hope to catch free stuff during a giveaway as the San Francisco Giants play the Sacramento River Cats in an exhibition game Sunday.