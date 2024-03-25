See San Francisco Giants visit Sacramento area for friendly game against the River Cats
Major League Baseball paid a visit to the Sacramento region on Sunday, but it wasn’t the Oakland Athletics.
For the first time since 2018, the San Francisco Giants played at a sold-out Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento in an exhibition game against their affiliate Sacramento River Cats.
News reports last month said that Sacramento was emerging as the “front runner” to serve as the A’s temporary home after their lease expires in Oakland. The team is in the process of relocating to Las Vegas.
The exhibition game kicked off the River Cats’ 25th season, as fans filled the park to see a Giants team that has a number of additions from free agency, including pitcher Blake Snell, third baseman Matt Chapman, outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler and center fielder Jung-Hoo Lee.
The River Cats scored in the first inning and never trailed, winning 8-1.
Giants pitcher Logan Webb, who was drafted by the team out of Rocklin High School in 2014, made an appearance.
The River Cats’ season begins on Friday against the Salt Lake Bees. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m.