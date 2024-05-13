See photos, videos of damage in Tallahassee after multiple tornadoes hit North Florida
As Tallahassee and Leon County residents continue to recover from the tornadoes and storms that hit the area Friday, May 10, they're also bracing for another round of storms expected to hit the area today.
Tornadoes are possible with Monday's storms, along with damaging wind gusts and hail, according to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
A flood watch is in effect for several North Florida counties, including Leon, through Tuesday evening. Forecasters warn 2 to 5 inches of rain could hit the area, with even more rain possible in some locations.
Meanwhile, more than 45,000 were without power in Leon County on Sunday, along with more than 1,500 in Santa Rosa County and more than 1,300 in Suwannee County.
Power outage map: Track power outages in your area here
See images of the damage left behind by three tornadoes that hit the area May 10.
EF-2 tornado with 115-mph winds hits Railroad Square
Tornado destroys FSU Flying High Circus tent, fence at Dick Howser Stadium
Photos show storm damage throughout Tallahassee
Second EF-2 tornado damages roofs at Florida A&M campus
Trees snapped in neighborhood near Sabal Palm Elementary
Tallahassee residents share photos of tornado damage
Power crews repairing damage left behind by tornadoes
