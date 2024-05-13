See photos, videos of damage in Tallahassee after multiple tornadoes hit North Florida

As Tallahassee and Leon County residents continue to recover from the tornadoes and storms that hit the area Friday, May 10, they're also bracing for another round of storms expected to hit the area today.

Tornadoes are possible with Monday's storms, along with damaging wind gusts and hail, according to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.

A flood watch is in effect for several North Florida counties, including Leon, through Tuesday evening. Forecasters warn 2 to 5 inches of rain could hit the area, with even more rain possible in some locations.

Meanwhile, more than 45,000 were without power in Leon County on Sunday, along with more than 1,500 in Santa Rosa County and more than 1,300 in Suwannee County.

Second EF-2 tornado damages roofs at Florida A&M campus

Downed trees and debris at Florida A&M University are currently being removed by cleanup crews after severe storm on Friday, May 10, 2024. The area outside the Efferson Student Union building was littered with chunks of building debris.

