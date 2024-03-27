See how your Iowa lawmakers voted on the bill overhauling AEAs, raising teacher pay

A controversial bill overhauling Iowa's Area Education Agencies is heading to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk after recent votes in the Iowa House and Senate.

House File 2612 makes several changes to how the AEAs are funded and whether school districts must continue using the agencies for certain services.

The AEAs — currently the sole provider of special education services — would continue receiving 90% of the state funding that they currently receive, while school districts would control the remaining 10%.

The legislation will give school districts control over all the state money for media and general education services that now goes to the AEAs, allowing them to spend the funding on private vendors or continue working with the AEAs under a "fee for service" model.

More: Iowa lawmakers pass AEA bill, move to increase teacher pay, handing win to Gov. Reynolds

Minimum pay for beginning teachers will increase to $50,000 per year, up from $33,500, under the bill, which also includes new state money for schools to raise experienced teachers' salaries and increase pay for nonsalaried school staff.

The bill would also increase state per-pupil aid to schools by 2.5%, an increase of $191 per pupil, bringing total state funding for public K-12 schools $3.8 billion.

Reynolds proposed the changes in January and has said she will sign the bill.

House lawmakers voted 51-43 on March 21 to pass the bill.

Democrats were joined in opposition by nine Republicans: Reps. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston; Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine; Zach Dieken, R-Granville; Martin Graber, R-Fort Madison; Thomas Jeneary, R-Le Mars; Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant; Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf; Ray Sorensen, R-Greenfield; and Charley Thomson, R-Charles City.

Six representatives were absent.

The map below shows every Iowa representative's vote.

See how every Iowa House lawmaker voted on a bill overhauling AEAs, raising teacher pay

The Senate voted 30-18 on March 26 to pass the bill, sending it to Reynolds for her signature.

Three Republicans joined Democrats in opposition: Sens. Waylon Brown, R-Osage; Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville; and Charlie McClintock; R-Alburnett.

Two senators were not present.

The map below shows every Iowa senator's vote.

See how every Iowa senator voted on a bill overhauling AEAs, raising teacher pay

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

Tim Webber is a data visualization specialist for the Register. Reach him at twebber@registermedia.com and on Twitter at @HelloTimWebber.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Every Iowa lawmaker's vote on bill overhauling AEAs, raising teacher pay