Iowa's approved bill overhauling AEAs and increasing teacher pay, explained in 60 seconds

The wide-ranging compromise bill to restructure area education agencies, raise teacher pay and set school funding levels for the coming year heads to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk Wednesday for her signature.

House File 2612 makes several changes to how the AEAs are funded and whether school districts must continue using the agencies for certain services.

What's in the AEA and teacher pay bill?

A brief rundown:

AEAs will continue receiving 90% of special education funding, while districts take control of all money for media and general education services.

Minimum pay for beginning teachers will increase to $50,000 per year, up from $33,500.

State-per-pupil aid to schools will increase by 2.5%.

Which Iowa lawmakers voted for the AEA bill?

The Senate voted 30-18 Tuesday to pass the bill, with three Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

House lawmakers voted 51-43 on March 21 to pass the bill.

More: See how your Iowa lawmakers voted on the bill overhauling AEAs, raising teacher pay

What are Iowa politicians saying?

Gov. Reynolds: "Over the last several weeks, this bill has been the focus of much discussion and debate. Change is seldom easy, but it is necessary to achieve better results. Reforming the AEA system creates accountability, transparency, consistency, and most importantly, better outcomes for all Iowa’s students."

Sen. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids: "Gov. Reynolds and the Republican majority in the Legislature are breaking our AEAs. Their changes turn AEAs into an unstable fee-for-service program that reduces access in rural Iowa and consolidates power in Des Moines."

Galen Bacharier covers politics for the Register. Reach him at gbacharier@registermedia.com or (573) 219-7440, and follow him on Twitter @galenbacharier.

Portions of this article appeared in the Des Moines Register's politics newsletter. Don't miss out. Sign up here.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa's AEA overhaul and teacher pay increase, explained in 60 seconds