See Al Roker’s family photos from his first Easter as a grandfather

Al Roker treated fans to a peep inside his Easter weekend.

“A beautiful #eastersunday,” the TODAY weatherman captioned an Instagram carousel on March 31.

It was Al’s first time celebrating the holiday as a grandpa, and 9-month-old Sky is prominently featured in his sweet recap. Al’s daughter Courtney and her husband, Wes Laga, welcomed baby Sky in July 2023.

In one photo, a beaming Al stands outside a church holding Sky, who is wearing a white and blue dress. Al also posed for pictures with family including his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their children, Nick, 21, and Leila, 25.

After services, Al’s crew enjoyed what he called an “amazing” leg of lamb with sides of sweet potato puree, roasted Brussels sprouts, brown rice and salad.

“Been awhile since I made an Easter meal. Having family around makes the effort all the more worth it,” Al wrote.

Al is one proud “Pop-Pop.”

One week into becoming a grandfather, Al described his new role as “magical.”

al and skye (@alroker via Instagram)

“Everybody tells you that it’s going to be this thing and you don’t know — it’s like when they tell you about having your first child,” he said on TODAY. “And then, to hold this little girl knowing that 30, almost 35 years ago, I held her mom. And here she is… and she’s just perfect.”

In October 2023, Al’s apartment was filled with diapers and baby gear when Sky came for an overnight.

“I forgot how hard a 3+ month old is on your own,” he wrote on Instagram. “24 hours without a shower. Whew!”

The TODAY co-host also shared a photo of disassembled baby bottles drying on a counter.

“It’s been a while since I had this setup going on in the kitchen. Good to know I can still do this. Like riding a bike. But, I get to give the bike back to the owners,” he teased.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com