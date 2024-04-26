Secret Service agent removed from VP Harris' detail after 'distressing behavior'

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at an event celebrating 'Take Your Child to Work Day', on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC on Thursday, April 25, 2024. A Secret Service agent on her detail was dismissed following 'distressing behavior.' Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI

April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service has dismissed an agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris after showing "distressing behavior," a spokesperson said Thursday.

The agent was part of Harris' security team at Joint Base Andrews base in Maryland on Monday morning when the vice president was leaving for Wisconsin.

The agent, whose identity has not been released, began acting strangely and exhibiting behavior "colleagues found distressing," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said in a statement Thursday. "The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned."

Guglielmi said Harris was not present during the incident, that she was at her residence at the Naval Observatory and her trip to Wisconsin was not affected, CNN reported.

A story in the Washington Examiner, which first broke the news, said the agent was involved in an altercation with other Secret Service personnel. "The U.S. Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously," Guglielmi said. "As this was a medical matter, we will not disclose any further details."