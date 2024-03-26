Secret $12M Shasta settlement tied to lawsuit in sheriff's officer-involved shooting

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will vote on whether to transfer funds needed to pay a $12 million settlement in a lawsuit that stemmed from an officer-involved shooting, a county official confirmed Monday night.

Shasta County officials initially would not say who the county was paying the money to. But Auditor-Controller Nolda Short confirmed Monday night that the $12 million was to pay a legal settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of Thomas Barbosa, who was shot and killed during a shooting involving a sheriff's sergeant.

The Board of Supervisors is set to vote a 9 a.m. on Tuesday about whether to transfer the money to its Risk Management Department so that the settlement payment can be made, according to a report to the board.

Nowhere on the board's agenda, or in accompanying reports, does it identify who the county is paying the money to and county officials would not say who will receive the $12 million.

David Loy, legal director for the California First Amendment Coalition public transparency group, said if the county has entered into a settlement, that is a contract that is public record.

"That's the most public of public records," Loy said. "It's a contract to spend public money."

The board was set to consider the issue on its "consent agenda," which consists of matters that are "expected to be routine and non-controversial." Consent agenda items are typically voted on as a group. There are 10 consent agenda items slated for Tuesday's meeting.

But Supervisor Tim Garman said on Friday that he did not know what the settlement referred to and he planned to ask for the item to be "pulled" off the agenda for more discussion.

What happened in the case

Barbosa was shot in Ono on Feb. 4, 2020, after officials said he had been acting irrationally, had a knife and fled from deputies in his truck. A combination of reported post-traumatic stress disorder from military service combined with drug use often led to bizarre behavior from Barbosa, according to a district attorney's office report.

Barbosa led sheriff's deputies on a chase from Cottonwood out to Ono, where his truck plunged down a cliff. Barbosa was climbing out of his vehicle with a knife when he was shot, the DA's report says. A sheriff's sergeant shot him because he said a deputy was nearby and the sergeant thought the deputy was in danger, according to a district attorney's office report.

The DA's report cleared the sergeant, but Barbosa's family, including his wife, sued the county in federal court alleging wrongful death, use of excessive force and wrongful arrest, according to the lawsuit.

Even though the county had reached an agreement in the lawsuit, officials still would not divulge the name of the court case.

Supervisor Patrick Jones said the item referred to a legal court settlement, but that he was advised not to comment on it. County Executive Officer David Rickert also said that because the matter dealt with a legal issue, he could not talk about it.

Rickert referred questions to the county counsel's office. Messages left with that office were not returned. County public information officer David Maung also did not respond to emails. Other county officials said they either were advised not to comment or did not respond to questions about the matter.

Board Chairman Kevin Crye did not respond to an email and text message seeking more information about the settlement.

Monica Fugitt, director of support services, prepared a report that says the Board of Supervisors previously approved the settlement, but the report did not say when the settlement was approved. Fugitt did not respond to an email sent to her Friday.

Fugitt said the board had no other option but to approve transferring the money to risk management to pay the settlement.

"There are no alternatives. Shasta County negotiated and executed a settlement agreement in the amount previously authorized by the board," Fugitt wrote to the board.

Local and state officials rarely comment on ongoing court cases. But Loy said after a settlement has been reached, he did not see a need to withhold the name of the court case involved.

"If the settlement has already been reached and closed, then there's no issue of compromising the confidentiality of negotiations, because the deal has been done," he said.

Loy said not naming the case on the agenda may not technically be a violation of the state's open meeting law, called the Brown Act. But "if they did that, it would just make it easier" for the public to understand what the county is spending the money on.

"By the letter of the law, they don't have to comment. They can make you file a public records request. It would be a better practice, I think, if they would just be more transparent," Loy said.

When the Board of Supervisors meets in closed session to discuss court cases or other legal issues, it typically names the plaintiff and defendants in cases under consideration.

