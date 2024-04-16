Second wreck: Two-vehicle crash closes both northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Dover
DOVER ‒ Both northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the Schneiders Crossing interchange in Dover are closed due two-vehicle crash, according to the New Philadelphia post of the Ohio Highway Patrol. It was the second wreck of the day along that section of the highway.
The wreck occurred after a semi tractor-trailer crashed on the interstate near the Strasburg exit. That crash had backed up traffic.
The T-R will bring you more details as they become available.
This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: A second crash closes northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Dover