Second wreck: Two-vehicle crash closes both northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Dover

DOVER ‒ Both northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the Schneiders Crossing interchange in Dover are closed due two-vehicle crash, according to the New Philadelphia post of the Ohio Highway Patrol. It was the second wreck of the day along that section of the highway.

The wreck occurred after a semi tractor-trailer crashed on the interstate near the Strasburg exit. That crash had backed up traffic.

Crews work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle crash that closed down the northbound lanes of I-77 at Schneider's Crossing Road, Tuesday, April 16 in Dover Township.

The T-R will bring you more details as they become available.

Traffic is seen backed up while lanes are closed down in the northbound lanes of I-77 due to a 2-car crash, Tuesday, April 16 in Dover Township.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: A second crash closes northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Dover