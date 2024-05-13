Second teen arrested in Kayla Rincon-Miller not present at arraignment after waiver filed

Christopher Horne, 16, exits a Lee County courtroom after a pretrial detention motion on Thursday, May 9, 2024. He has been arrested in connection with the murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller, 15,. Lee County Judge Nicholas Thompson ruled that he will be held without bond after testimony from a Cape Coral detective.

A second teenager arrested in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller waived his arraignment Monday – his attorney has filed a written not-guilty plea, while three relatives linked to the case bonded out of jail during the weekend.

Christopher "Buster" Horne Jr., 16, who faces one count of principal to second-degree murder and three counts of principal to attempted armed robbery, is held without bond at Lee County Jail, Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson ruled Thursday.

Prosecutors direct filed the case on May 3 against Horne, charging him as an adult. The case against Horne moved then from juvenile to adult court, and officials served Horne with the warrant May 6.

The warrant, issued and signed by Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck, charges Horne with four counts.

During Horne's pretrial detention hearing Thursday, Cape Coral police Detective Michael Lasalandra testified Horne and codefendant Thomas Stein, 16, communicated electronically March 17, leading to the murder.

Lasalandra, who's been a detective at Cape Coral police's Violent Crimes Unit for four years, said he was working March 17 and responded to the shooting of Rincon-Miller at the intersection of Southeast 20th Street and Southeast 16th Lane. He led the investigation.

The News-Press does not typically name minors, but made the exception because of the severity of the charges and the assignment to adult court.

Lasalandra said Thomas Stein's mother, Jessica Stein, had indicated another individual was with her son the day of the murder.

The detective said Horne was wearing a ski mask, armed with a pistol, according to a witness who claimed a social media post showed Horne made a comment indicating he wanted to commit a robbery. Lasalandra said in the video Horne was wearing a red sweatshirt and a black ski mask.

Horne is next due in court June 27 for a case management conference before Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson.

Tampering, threatening witnesses

Lasalandra testified people were tampering, trying to get Jessica Stein not to cooperate, threatening to kill one of her other children. Police arrested Horne's parents and aunt on witness-tampering charges.

After the slaying, the family fled, leading authorities on a three-week search, Lasalandra said. He added the family confronted police over surveillance of Horne.

Shanice Stewart

Christopher Horne's mother, Shanice Duanna Stewart, 36, of Cape Coral, faces obstruction of justice charges. She was released Friday on $75,000 bond and is due in court June 3 for her arraignment.

She was ordered Friday no contact with any of the codefendants or Jessica Stein. Court documents say that on March 17 Shanice Stewart knowingly used intimidation or physical force to prevent Jessica Stein from speaking with authorities.

Court documents say Shanice Stewart and a second female, later identified as Horne's aunt, Varaka Stewart, represented themselves as relatives of Horne.

Varaka Stewart

The two females reportedly told Jessica Stein she needed to keep her son, Thomas Stein, from speaking about the incident, claiming "they had people on the inside who could get to him."

Jessica Stein received calls with no caller ID on March 21; March 22; March 24; and March 25. Among other statements, the caller said an envelope would be placed in Jessica Stein's mailbox.

On Thursday and Friday, Christopher D. Horne, Sr., 39, — the teenager's father, Shanice Stewart and Varaka Stewart, 38, — the teenager's aunt — were arrested on charges of threatening, tampering with, and coercing a witness in a murder investigation linked to the Rincon-Miller probe, police said.

Christopher D. Horne

Christopher Horne, Sr., was released Saturday on $50,000 bond, similar to Varaka Stewart. The three are next due in court June 10 for their arraignments.

No contact between co-defendants

Miller on Tuesday asked the court to issue a no-contact order between Horne and Stein.

Horne was arrested March 17 by Cape Coral police and was held in juvenile detention for 21 days.

Stein's case moved to adult court April 11.

