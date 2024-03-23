Second suspect charged after Nashville security guard shot and killed on St. Patrick's Day

Nashville police arrested a second teen after an armed security guard was killed in a shooting outside of a bar on St. Patrick's Day.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Friday took 18-year-old Quinton Sullivan into custody on charges of criminal homicide and three counts of vehicle burglary.

Isaiah Moore, 19, was taken into custody March 19 and was charged with criminal homicide and vehicle burglary. At least one more arrest is expected, MNPD said.

Police said Maurice Thomas, Jr. was patrolling the parking lot of Illuzion Bar and Lounge on Murfreesboro Pike around 2 a.m. March 17 when he encountered multiple car burglars.

Security footage appears to show Thomas and the suspected burglars get into an argument, according to an arrest affidavit for Moore.

"The suspects are observed firing their handguns at the victim, striking him numerous times in the legs and lower body," Moore's affidavit said.

It was not clear if Thomas was able to return fire from his own weapon. He was hit 13 times.

Sullivan's bond is set at $540,000.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Second arrest after security guard shot, killed on St. Patrick's Day