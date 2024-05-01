Second Suspect Accused of Abducting Slack Co-Founder's Child, as Family Slams 'Predators'

Mint Butterfield, 16, was found alive days after going missing.

Marin County Sheriff's Office; Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Mint Butterfield, left, and Stewart Butterfield

A second adult has been charged in connection with the alleged abduction of the child of former Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield.

Mint Butterfield, 16, who uses they/them pronouns, went missing from their family’s home in Bolinas, Calif., on April 21, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. Mint was found alive six days later in San Francisco in a van allegedly belonging to 26-year-old Christopher “Kio” Dizefalo, who was subsequently arrested in connection to the case, authorities said.

According to reports from KRON, the San Francisco Chronicle and The San Francisco Standard, prosecutors have now charged a second individual, Sarah Atkins, with child abduction, along with Dizefalo.

Jail records indicate that Dizefalo is currently in custody in Marin County Jail, though it is not clear if Atkins has been arrested. It is not immediately clear if either has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Police previously said they believed Mint had been run away from home and described Dizefalo as an “adult friend.”

In a statement, Mint’s family thanked law enforcement for locating them and safely returning the 16-year-old home.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude tonight to the hard working men and women of the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department, and the other law enforcement agencies of the Bay Area who worked together to safely recover our child, Mint, from the streets of San Francisco this evening,” said the statement, which was posted on the website of Mint’s mother. “We want to thank family, friends, volunteers, and strangers who called in tips and made this recovery possible.

“The last seven days have been terrifying,” the statement continued. “We are painfully aware that people die of overdoses every day in this city and we are lucky to have had the support of seasoned police officers who understand the very real threat of predators who groom and manipulate teenagers with the lure of drugs.”

The statement was signed by Mint’s mother, Caterina Fake; stepfather, Jyri Engestrom; and Stewart Butterfield.

Fake and Butterfield, who were previously married, co-founded Flickr in 2004 and sold it to Yahoo the following year.

Butterfield went on to co-found Slack, which was sold for $27.7 billion in 2021, according to Forbes. He left the company in 2022.

Forbes estimates that Butterfield’s net worth is $1.6 billion. He did not immediately respond to a message from PEOPLE.



