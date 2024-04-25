Search for hit-and-run driver after man is seriously injured, Columbia police say

A search is underway for a driver after hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, the Columbia Police Department said.

At about 7 a.m., a male pedestrian was found at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and South Gregg Street, police said in a news release. That’s about a mile from the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Both a garbage truck worker and a police officer heading into work found the pedestrian and called 911, police told The State.

Police said the pedestrian was in serious condition, but further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash, and believe it was a hit-and-run based on evidence recovered at the scene, police said.

Information on the make and model of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash was not available.

Anyone with information about the crash, or anyone involved, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In the case of an emergency, always call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.