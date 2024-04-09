Science facility breaks ground in Fountain Hills during 'incredible' solar eclipse viewing

Gillian Anders made sure to arrive at Centennial Circle in Fountain Hills early. She wanted to make sure she "didn't miss a thing."

Hundreds of people from across the Valley had the same idea as they gathered at the park to witness a solar eclipse on Monday, where 60% of the moon obstructed the sun from view in the region.

While not in the path of totality, Arizonans were still able to catch a glimpse of the moon partially blocking out the sun over Phoenix skies as the eclipse followed a northeast trajectory across North America, beginning a little after 10 a.m. for the Valley and lasting for over 2 hours.

In celebration of the rare phenomenon, a nonprofit organization known as the International Dark Sky Discovery Center, or IDSDC, hosted a mass viewing event near the town's library and museum building, which included distribution of free eclipse glasses, specialized telescopes monitoring the eclipse on a projection screen, a live DJ, and refreshments for guests.

"These kind of things don't happen very often," said Anders, a Chandler resident who brought along her two children and a picnic blanket to enjoy the festivities. "It'll be a long time before we see another one, so I wanted us all to enjoy it while we can."

Husband and wife Russell and Becca Bauer, originally from Texas, were eager to don their own special eclipse viewing glasses that they kept from a past eclipse viewing event that they had attended years prior.

"These kinds of things are pretty incredible to watch," said Russell. "Everyone comes together to watch and it's just fun to be a part of it all."

Coinciding with the eclipse-watching event was a groundbreaking ceremony for a new science facility for IDSDC. With construction scheduled to begin by the end of the month, the 23,000-square-foot project will include several different features, including an observatory, planetarium, theater, exhibits, and an immersion zone. The center is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025.

To commemorate the event, several guest speakers were invited to share their observance of the groundbreaking, including Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey and state Senator John Kavanagh.

“I want to offer my congratulations on the official groundbreaking of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center," said ASU president Michael Crow in a statement. "This moment marks the physical genesis of a significant, globally impactful site for advancing our understanding of dark skies, and ultimately, our preservation of this important resource."

Additionally, a special blessing of the ground ritual was performed by Raphael Bear, an elder from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

Joe Bill, the president of the Discovery Center, called the groundbreaking of the new science facility a "momentous event."

"Arizona is becoming a technology state, and we want to do our part to inspire the next generation," said Bill. "If we can accomplish that mission, we are doing a lot to maintain Arizona's reputation as the astronomy state."

Jeff Esposito, the Vice President of the IDSDC, called the project "nine years in the making."

"Ground-based astronomy is a one million dollar industry in Arizona," said Esposito. "We want to be known for something other than just the fountain."

According to Esposito, Fountain Hills was chosen as the site for the new establishment due to its designation as a "dark sky community," meaning that the area experiences little light pollution and promotes astronomical activity for researchers. Fountain Hills was distinguished as a dark sky community in 2018, making it the 17th community worldwide to be awarded the distinction and only one of two that is near a major metropolitan area.

Promoted as an "international attraction," the facility aims to fulfill its educational mission to support STEM-based programs and to "better understand" astronomy and sustainability efforts, according to Bill. In addition, the IDSDC hopes to raise awareness of the "adverse impacts" of light pollution while highlighting the "multitude of benefits" from dark sky preservation.

"Visitors can expect to be educated and inspired about all the things associated with the night sky," said Esposito.

With a fundraising goal of $25 million, the IDSDC was continuing to seek donations from the community, with naming rights opportunities available for many of the building's major components.

The board of directors project that the IDSDC will offer a variety of cultural and financial opportunities for Fountain Hills and the state of Arizona, such as escalating tourism, partnering with educational institutions, stimulating the local economy, increasing property values, and inspiring future scientists and engineers.

"Guests are going to be wowed by what we have," said Bill. "They are going to be inspired to pursue the sciences."

