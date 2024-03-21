Schuette Metals donates $38,000 to bring advanced robotics to Wausau East students

Schuette Metals of Rothschild recently donated $38,000 to the Wausau School District to purchase a Fanuc Robot for Wausau East High School.

WAUSAU − Students at Wausau East High School will be able to learn about advanced robotics technology used in local manufacturing companies after a donation from Schuette Metals of Rothschild.

Schuette Metals is donating $38,000 to purchase a Fanuc Robot, a six-axis robotic arm that is becoming more common in modern factories. The company made a similar donation to Wausau West High School in 2022, according to a news release from the Wausau School District.

John Peterson, president of Schuette Metals, points to his passion for “Industry 4.0,” a term used since 2016 to describe a fourth industrial revolution that involves advanced robotics, artificial intelligence and gene editing, as motivation behind the donation in the release.

“Students operating robots in their high school classes that are the same as in the local manufacturing companies allows us to help grow their knowledge and better prepare them for their future careers,” Peterson said.

Students who complete the district’s robotics curriculum may also earn dual enrollment credits through Northcentral Technical College.

“Schuette Metals has been a tremendous business and education partner in helping us develop our students with the competitive advantage they need for success in the future,” said Jon Winter, career and technical education coordinator.

The donation is received in partnership with a grant from the Department of Workforce Development through a program that supports technology education in schools across the state. Annual funding for the grant program varies between $1,000,000 in 2020 and just over $500,000 for the application period closing April 16, 2024.

