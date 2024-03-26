School leaders leaving Boonton Township, Mountain Lakes, Morris Catholic

As many ready for spring break in Morris County, some schools are preparing for a change in top leadership.

One slot was filled last week when Brad Siegel was named the new superintendent of Mountain Lakes' K-12 school district. A new opening has yet to be filled in Boonton Township, where Christian Angelillo announced earlier this month that he would be leaving to take a similar position at a Jersey Shore district.

In Denville, meanwhile, the Rev. Peter Clarke will step down at the end of the school year after seven years as president of Morris Catholic High School.

Mountain Lakes hires Siegel

Siegel, currently superintendent in the K-8 Upper Saddle River district in Bergen County, will succeed Michael Fetherman, who is retiring on June 30.

Fetherman, who took over in Mountain Lakes in 2020, oversaw an expansion of the high school, coped with the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently involved in negotiations for a new 10-year send-receive contract with Boonton Township, whose students attend the district high school. Mountain Lakes serves about 1,400 students, according to state data.

Siegel, who starts on July 1, was hired after a superintendent search committee was formed late last year to recruit a replacement. Candidate interviews were completed last month.

Prior to his five years in Upper Saddle River, Siegel was the K-12 director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for Bergen County's quad-districts (Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Upper Saddle River, and Northern Highlands Regional.) He holds a doctoral degree from Teachers College at Columbia University through the Arts & Humanities Department.

Boonton Township's Angelillo heads south

Walking through Rockaway Valley School ahead of a March 12 $15 million referendum vote, showing aging 1959 infrastructure, outdated facilities and storage in leaky hallways. Superintendent Dr. Christian Angelillo points to aging boilers.

In neighboring Boonton Township, another K-8 district, the school board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the search to replace Angelillo, who is leaving to take the superintendent's job in Ocean City.

“I look forward to becoming a part of the fabric of the Ocean City community and forging lastingrelationships that will help remind us to celebrate our past accomplishments, while working together toachieve future successes that will make us all proud,” Angelillo stated in a statement issued by the Ocean City district.

Angelillo's new job will see him lead a larger district in Ocean City, which includes a high school, intermediate school and primary school serving 1,877 students. Boonton Township, by comparison, teaches about 400 students in one facility, Rockaway Valley School on Valley Road. Angelillo was selected from a pool of more than 50 applicants, the Ocean City district said in announcing his hire.

Earlier this month, Boonton Township residents voted down a $15 million referendum to fund improvements at Rockaway Valley School, the oldest portions of which were built in 1959. The school board and administration "will evaluate community feedback before deciding how to move forward," Angelillo said after that vote.

Morris Catholic chief faced 'difficult' road

After seven years, Rev. Clarke announced last week he will step down as top official at Morris Catholic, which pulls students mostly from Morris County but in recent years has supplemented its enrollment with international students.

"I write to you today with a heavy heart," Clarke advised the school community in a letter last week. "Recently, I spoke to Bishop Sweeney and told him that I would be stepping down as president of Morris Catholic at the end of this academic year. I have always strived to be transparent, and as many of you know, the past few years have been extraordinarily difficult for me with the passing of my mother and some personal medical issues."

Founded in 1957, the school reports 425 students for this school year. Superintendent Mary Baiers is expected to advise the community on the search process for a new leader this week.

"Please join me in thanking Fr. Peter for his service and wishing him all the best in his future endeavors," Board of Trustees Chair Pat McAndrew wrote in a statement following Clarke's announcement. "I want to assure everyone that we will be working closely with the diocese [of Paterson] to ensure we find the best possible candidate to replace him."

More: First-ever digital SAT exam scores are out. How did NJ do?

A native of Mount Olive who grew up in Roxbury, Clarke served as principal of Don Bosco Prep in Wayne prior to arriving at Morris Catholic in 2017. Like Clarke and Angelillo, his term coincided with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am very proud of all our school community has accomplished over the past seven years," Clarke wrote. "It has indeed been a privilege to continue the fantastic work that generations have achieved and build upon the amazing things that happen daily at Morris Catholic."

NJ's smallest college

The Denville campus also is home to New Jersey's smallest college: In 2014, the Assumption College for Sisters took residence in the former Sisters of Christian Charity dormitory at the high school.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com

Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: School leaders exit Boonton NJ, Mountain Lakes, Morris Catholic