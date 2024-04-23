Scattered showers, thunderstorms sweep across KC area; weekend storms drawing concern

Folks headed out on their commute and errands could see rain and lightning flashes in parts of the Kansas City area Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move across northeastern Kansas and northern Missouri. The areas with the greatest chance for rain are north of the immediate metro area, along and north of U.S. 36 highway, according to the weather service.

“Some small hail (pea to dime size) will be possible with the strongest storms,” the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “These storms are moving to the east around 40 mph.

Local Radar Image

Severe weather is not expected, and the storms will likely move out of the area by the afternoon, according to the weather service. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than .25 of an inch, but some areas could see higher amounts, according to the weather service.

Skies are expected to become partly sunny by the afternoon, and temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s in the metro. The average temperature in Kansas City for this time of year is 68 degrees.

Dry and sunny weather is expected on Wednesday. Temperatures will be around 69 degrees.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected

The end of the work week and the weekend are looking to be stormy, and multiple rounds of storms are expected.

According to the weather service, showers are possible early Thursday, transitioning to thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

“There is concern of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday and possibly on Sunday,” the weather service said.

The weather service said it is medium confident in the forecast of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. However, it is less confident in the forecast for Sunday’s storms because of how far out the storms are.

There is potential for heavy rainfall and flooding from thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday.

“Start thinking about your severe weather plan now,” the weather service said. “Keep checking the forecast for updates as we move through the week.”