New scam targets Good To Go! toll customers

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Good to Go! is warning customers of a new smishing scam that targets customers via text and email about unpaid tolls.

The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) issued a public service announcement about a scam that has generated over 2000 complaints from various states.

IC3 defines smishing as a social engineering attack that uses fake text messages to trick people into downloading malware, sharing sensitive information, or sending money to cybercriminals.

Recipients are notified via text and email of unpaid tolls with a link to pay and avoid late fees.

Good to Go! recommends that drivers not make payments based on these messages and advises customers to directly verify messages and make payments at www.MyGoodToGo.com.

Customers who receive these messages are encouraged to file a complaint with IC3.







