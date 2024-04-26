SC man killed in collision on Chesterfield stretch of highway

A South Carolina man was killed in a collision between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer Thursday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Woody Kelly — a 40-year-old from Patrick, South Carolina — died in the crash, the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office said.

The collision happened around 6:29 p.m. on S.C. 151 at Spraught Lane, Lance Cpl. Brittany Butler said.

Kelly was traveling south on S.C. 151 in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck. A 1996 Volvo tractor trailer was also traveling south. The tractor trailer attempted to make a right turn when Kelly’s pickup truck crashed into it, according to Butler.

Kelly died from his injuries at the site of the crash, Butler said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, according to Butler.