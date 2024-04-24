SC Education Superintendent instructs schools to disregard new Title IX rules

In a letter sent to school leaders Tuesday, April 23, 2024, South Carolina Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver, pictured center, told districts not to implement new federal Title IX regulations extending protections against sexual harassment and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. (File/Skylar Laird/SC Daily Gazette)

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s education chief is telling school districts to disregard new federal Title IX regulations issued by the Biden administration.

In a letter to district boards and superintendents Tuesday, state Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver called the rule change “deeply troubling,” arguing it could violate state and federal law and will likely be challenged in court.

The U.S. Department of Education on Friday, April 19, published extensive revisions to the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at federally funded schools. The new rules, which are set to take effect Aug. 1, roll back many of the alterations made under former President Donald Trump that narrowed the definition of sexual harassment. The change then goes further, extending the definition of sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Under the guise of ‘fairness,’ the U.S. Department of Education seeks to expand the long-standing prohibition against discrimination based on ‘sex’ to include ‘sex stereotypes, sex-related characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity.’ ” Weaver wrote in the letter obtained by the SC Daily Gazette. “This is not fairness: it is fiat.”

The letter marks the second such message sent out by a state education agency head this week. Louisiana’s superintendent distributed a similar message Monday.

LGBTQ advocates responded, saying the letter from Weaver shows a lack of understanding and compassion, particularly for transgender, nonbinary, and intersex students, “who have witnessed their very existence being politicized.”

“We look to our schools to be safe and equitable spaces for all students — where they have the freedom to be themselves without fear of harassment and discrimination,” said Chase Glenn, executive director for the Alliance For Full Acceptance. “While Superintendent Weaver may not personally support the rights of LGBTQ+ students, she has the responsibility as the top school leader in our state to ensure that all students have equal rights and protections and a safe place to learn and be themselves. The flagrant disregard shown for the Title IX rule tells me that our superintendent unfortunately does not have the best interests of all students in mind.”

Weaver blasted the regulatory change as a violation of free speech, saying it compels students and teachers to use a child’s preferred pronoun. She suggested the rule put female students in danger by requiring transgender students be allowed to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity or share sleeping arrangements on overnight trips.

“We fully anticipate this rule will be tied up in litigation for some time and, eventually, will be struck down or modified, in whole or in part, by the federal courts,” Weaver wrote, before telling school officials her department recommended districts not implement the rule at this time.

Weaver also went on to say changes could extend to athletics.

South Carolina is among 24 states that have passed laws preventing transgender student-athletes from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The Biden administration has yet to finalize a separate rule that would ban this practice.

State lawmakers also are weighing a bill that, along with banning hormone treatments for transgender kids, would require school officials notify parents if their child requests to be addressed by a pronoun that does not match their birth sex. If passed into law, the proposal could potentially violate the new federal rule.

