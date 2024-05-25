Saturday weather alerts issued for CSRA counties

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Several local counties are under weather watches or warnings for Saturday afternoon and evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Jefferson, Washington, Emanuel and Johnson counties until 8 p.m.

At 1:45 p.m. Live VIPIR 6 radar indicated a line of storms moving through the area from west to east. Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6, our Facebook page and download the WJBF Live VIPIR 6 app for continuous live updates.

