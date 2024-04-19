Sarasota School District investigating student sexual assault at Fruitville Elementary

This photo shows children and families strolling toward the front entrance of Fruitville Elementary on the first day of school in August 2022. The Sarasota County School District is conducting a report of an alleged sexual assault of three students at the school.

The Sarasota County School District is investigating an alleged sexual assault incident at Fruitville Elementary School in which a student reportedly assaulted at least three other students, according to a district spokesperson.

A third-grade student allegedly crawled under tables at lunch and grabbed three other third-grade students' genitals on Tuesday, the parent of one of the students reportedly assaulted said in a phone interview. The Herald-Tribune is not identifying the parent so as not to identify the underage victim.

Sarasota Schools Director of Communications Craig Maniglia said the district could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

The parent posted to an online forum seeking advice on how to proceed. The parent expressed concern that the student allegedly involved in the assault was still attending Fruitville, saying "the principal nor officer involved seems to know what is ‘enough’ to have a child removed from a school...."

The parent said in a phone interview the family filed a complaint with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. The Herald-Tribune requested the filed complaint and other documents from the case, but the Sheriff's Office has not yet responded.

The parent expressed frustration with the school's handling of the incident, saying school officials didn't provide notification of what happened until the end of the day at student pick-up.

The parent also said it took 23 phone calls to learn whether there was an open investigation into the alleged assault.

"Parents should not have to carry this heavy burden and this heavy of a weight when all they need to be making sure of is that their child is okay after an incident like this," the parent said. "We should be able to rely on the school system to do the right thing."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

