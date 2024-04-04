Salem man arrested, charged with stealing sunglasses at Lincoln City Outlets

A March 31 theft was reported at the Sunglass Hut at the Lincoln City Outlets on the Oregon Coast.

A 34-year-old Salem man was arrested in connection to the theft of several pairs of sunglasses at the Sunglass Hut at the Lincoln City Outlets on March 31, according to officials.

He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and released later that day, according to a lieutenant with the Lincoln City Police Department. The man is charged with organized retail theft, theft in the first degree and criminal conspiracy, and he will be arraigned April 15, according to the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office.

A juvenile female also was taken into custody the afternoon of March 31, later released to an adult relative, and was to be referred to the Lincoln County Juvenile Department, according to a press release Thursday.

The release says the Lincoln City Police Department received a call from Sunglass Hut employees that afternoon, reporting that two females and a male had stolen several sets of sunglasses and fled the store.

Multiple officers responded to the outlet mall on the Oregon Coast and were provided video of the suspects by employees. Officers also were directed to a white pickup truck and could see multiple unbagged merchandise items inside from various stores at Lincoln City Outlets.

Officers located the male suspect and the juvenile female sitting nearby.

Lincoln City Police officers and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputies canvassed the area but were unable to locate the adult female. During the search, officers and deputies located a stash of stolen clothing that appeared to be associated with the theft, according to officials.

After obtaining a seizure warrant, the pickup was towed to the Lincoln City Police Department. In the following days, officers obtained a search warrant for the truck, recovering stolen merchandise from several stores in the mall with an estimated value of $4,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the theft or the female involved is asked to contact Lincoln City Police Officer Zach Rigg, 541-994-3636.

