Sacramento bodycam footage shows retail theft suspects captured

(FOX40.COM) — Bodycam footage released by the Sacramento Police Department shows the pursuit of retail theft suspects before their arrest.

On Thursday, SPD officers on motorcycles responded to a retail theft call. The suspects were located in a vehicle, pulled over, and arrested. The merchandise was also recovered, according to SPD. Footage of the incident was posted on the agency’s social media page.

