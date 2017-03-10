Ryan presses case for health care bill in the face of ‘frustration’ and ‘confusion’

The rollout of a new health care law to replace Obamacare has produced “a lot of frustration” among conservatives and “a lot of confusion,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., acknowledged Thursday.

Ryan sent a clear message to conservative House members who want the bill to go even further: This is as good as it gets.

“This is the closest we’ve been to repealing and replacing Obamacare. And let me just say it again. This is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare,” Ryan said during a briefing with reporters at which he took off his suit jacket, rolled up his sleeves and gave an extensive briefing on the proposal, aided by a series of slides and a small laser pointer.

It was a classic performance by Ryan, who has always been known as a policy nerd. But it was an indication that just three days after releasing the text of their plan Monday evening, Republican leaders and the White House realize that the first major initiative of the Trump presidency is in trouble.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP’s long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, at a news conference on Capitol Hill on March 9, 2017. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP) More

“This could have started better, and it needs to end smarter,” wrote Yuval Levin, the editor of National Affairs and a key conservative voice on policy who frequently consults with the speaker.

Besides the expected criticism from Democrats, and objections from hospital and health care groups, the bill came under fire immediately from conservative lawmakers, think tanks and lobbyists. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been most outspoken in opposition. On Wednesday night, Trump himself met with leaders of the right-wing groups who have been opposing the bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

One conservative leader at the meeting — Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity (AFP), which is backed by the Koch brothers — told Yahoo News that his group remains opposed to the health care proposal. AFP opposes a tax credit toward the purchase of health insurance, and the White House is not budging on that point, Phillips said.

At the heart of the dispute is the decision by Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to pass a health care plan replacement through a process called budget reconciliation, which requires only 51 votes in the Senate rather than a supermajority of 60 votes. Republicans hold 52 seats, enough to control the chamber, but the sweeping changes sought by the conservatives would require a regular bill, which could be filibustered by Democrats. It would take 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Ryan blamed the “frustration” and “confusion” on a lack of clarity about this particular detail.

“What people are sort of learning is: This reconciliation tool is pretty tight. There’s a lot of stuff we would love to put in the bill, but unfortunately, the Senate rules don’t allow us to do that,” he said.

