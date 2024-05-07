Rust-colored substance spreads in Lake Worth Lagoon near heralded manatee habitat

The source of a large rust-colored slick of goo that fouled the Intracoastal Waterway just south of Florida Power & Light's heralded Manatee Lagoon remains unknown, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard investigated the substance, which was found Monday near the 5600 block of North Flagler Drive, and hired a company to clean up the spreading spill.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg said investigators could not identify how the pollutant got into the water. It was found in an area that abuts a parking lot, where it got caught up against a seawall jutting into the Lake Worth Lagoon. The spill was about 1,200 feet south of the Manatee Lagoon.

A red substance was found in the Lake Worth Lagoon on Monday, May 6, 2024 near the 5600 block of North Flagler Drive. The U.S. Coast Guard investigated and said it could not find a source.

Boca Bash trash dumping: Parents of teen involved issues apology, seek community service

Cathy Boaz, who lives in a condominium near the spill, called the City of West Palm Beach on Monday morning to report the spill. She described it as oily and said a company vacuumed up the substance Monday night.

"In 10 yeas, we've never seen anything like that before," Boaz said. "We have no idea where it came from."

Lake Worth Lagoon Waterkeeper Reinaldo Diaz, who is also a Lake Worth Beach City Commissioner, said he wasn't told about the spill but said from images taken by WPTV Channel 5 that it looked like hydraulic oil.

"Usually if hydraulic oil leaks, you get a puddle," he said. "That would be so much of it, like a few barrels."

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection referred questions to the Coast Guard.

Monday's unknown substance was the second time in a little over a week that pollution raised concerns in a South Florida waterway.

Two teenagers are facing charges in a trash-dumping incident that occurred at Boca Bash on April 28. The teens were seen by a drone throwing two barrels of garbage over the side of a speeding boat leaving the Boca Raton Inlet.

The incident became international news, and the teens, who are 15 and 16 years old, turned themselves in Friday following an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The family of one of the two teens apologized for the incident.

“We take the responsibility of caring for our oceans and our community very seriously, and we are extremely saddened by what occurred last weekend at Boca Bash. We want to extend our sincerest apologies to everyone who has been impacted and rightfully upset by what occurred," said an emailed statement, released through a spokesperson.

