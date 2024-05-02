FWC: Charges 'imminent' in Boca Bash trash dumping, urges those involved to come forward

Charges are imminent in the dumping of two large cans of garbage from a speeding boat at the Boca Bash on Sunday, April 28, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said late Thursday in making an appeal for anyone involved in the incident to come forward.

FWC, the lead investigators into the dumping, has identified the two juvenile suspects captured on a drone video throwing the barrels into Lake Boca. It is working with the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office on "appropriate charges," its statement said.

It asked anyone who has "direct knowledge of this incident and would like to come forward" to contact its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3822.

News outlets nationwide broadcast the video and subsequent outrage, turning the incident at the annual boating party into "a worldwide story," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said at a Wednesday, May 1, commission meeting in Daytona Beach, adding the world "is watching us."

The incident, which was captured by a drone, shows eight to ten people in a three-engine fishing vessel named Halcyon leaving the Boca Raton Inlet in heaving waves. Two young men throw two large buckets of garbage over the side of the boat leaving a trail of multicolored cans, cups and containers in their wake.

Several members of the group then appear to celebrate that they are being filmed, posing and motioning at the drone.

The drone video was captured by Wavy Boats, a content creator that posts videos of boats trying to navigate through inlets and in rough seas on its social media sites.

"They give all boaters a bad name and what they did is a disgrace," said Alyssa Freeman, executive director of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County. "I hope they are punished to the full extent of the law."

The Boca Bash Facebook page addressed the incident in an April 30 post. It said that the boating community worked together to identify the boat and its occupants so they could be reported to FWC investigators. The Facebook post also admonished the boaters for having the "audacity to clap at the drone."

Boca Bash is an unofficial spring break-like party held the last Sunday in April. It draws thousands of revelers to Lake Boca each year.

"We cannot be more angered and disturbed by these actions," the note from Boca Bash says. "It is shameful to see local boaters from surrounding cities have little to no respect for our local wildlife and marine ecosystems."

Barreto said he hopes the incident will be "a huge teaching moment" for all of those involved. He said the people on the boat were juveniles, but that "we need to send a message that Florida doesn't tolerate this."

Florida's litter law says that dumping litter that weighs 15 pounds or less can be fined $150, but it is not a criminal offense. If the littler exceeds 15 pounds but is under 500 pounds, it is a first-degree misdemeanor.

FWC Col. Brian Smith, director of the division of law enforcement, said Wednesday it was fortunate that the videography company Wavy Boats was at Boca Bash to capture the incident.

"This is clearly poor decisions made by young people," Smith said. "When the drone captured the actual amount of trash, it was considerable. There was a lot of trash and a lot of plastic."

Boca Bash trash dumping: FWC says charges 'imminent' for those involved