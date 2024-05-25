COLTS NECK - Route 34 was closed Saturday morning in both directions between Newman Springs Road and South Street after a vehicle hit a utility pole, authorities said.

Colts Neck Sgt. Matthew Miyakawa said the highway was expected to remained closed for much of the day while crews from Jersey Central Power & Light and Verizon help to clear the scene.

A motorist driving south on Route 34 struck the pole about 6:07 a.m. in a single-car accident. The driver wasn't injured., Miyakawa said.

Traffic "is not too bad now," he said shortly before 12 p.m. "But obviously being a beautiful day, we're expecting heavy volume."

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has provided signage to help divert traffic, Miyakawa said.

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Route 34 in Colts Neck closed after single-car accident