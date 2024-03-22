Roundup: Man fatally stabbed in Oxnard; body found at Emma Wood State Beach

Oxnard police are investigating a stabbing Thursday in Plaza Park that turned fatal.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man fatally stabbed in Oxnard

A man stabbed Thursday afternoon in Plaza Park in downtown Oxnard later died from his wounds, authorities said.

Oxnard Police Department officers responded before 2 p.m. to a fight with a possible stabbing at the park, said Cmdr. Kevin Baysinger. The park is located at 500 S. C St.

The Oxnard man, 50, had been stabbed in the torso. He was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where where he died around 4:40 p.m., Baysinger said.

Witnesses at the scene directed officers to the suspect, a 71-year-old Oxnard man who was still in the area, authorities said. The suspect was detained and arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.

As of Thursday night, police investigators who interviewed the suspect had determined the 50-year-old man had initiated the altercation, authorities said in a news release.

The investigation was ongoing as of 9 p.m.

Oxnard has counted two homicides so far this year, the most recent one Sunday night when a 35-year-old woman was killed by gunfire on Industrial Avenue.

Anyone with information about Thursday's stabbing is asked to call Detective Adam Aguilar 805-385-7680.

Body found on coast near Ventura

A man's body was found Thursday afternoon along the rocks at Emma Wood State Beach, authorities said.

A person bicycling along the bike path discovered the body at the dead end of the state beach drive, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. James Sullivan.

Deputies and state parks employees arrived around 12:55 p.m. and located the body, Sullivan said. The sheriff's major crimes detectives responded.

There was no immediate cause of death found for the man, who has ties to Ventura County, Sullivan said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

