A 35-year-old woman shot in Oxnard Sunday night died from her injuries, authorities said.

Police responded to a call at 11:53 p.m. about a fight with possible shots being fired in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The site is near Five Points, off East Wooley Road.

Officers and emergency personnel found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said.

The woman, later identified as Yanelly Vargas, was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura, where she died from her injuries, police said. Her death is being investigated by the department's major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ricardo Vega at 805-385-7688.

This story may be updated.

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Police: Shooting in Oxnard leads to woman's death