Roundup: K-9 used in Simi arrest, authorities seek help in Oak Park man's death, more

Man arrested in Simi Valley after allegedly throwing boulders

Simi Valley police used a K-9 police dog to arrest a man Monday night after he allegedly threw large boulders at a homeowner, cars and other property.

The Simi Valley Police Department said officers were called at 5:25 p.m. to the 2100 block of Brownstone Creek Avenue for multiple reports of a disturbance. A 42-year-old construction worker from Pacoima had been throwing boulders and screaming incoherently while walking through the neighborhood, police said.

Simi police said they arrived to find multiple incidents of felony vandalism. Officers said they later learned the man used a boulder first to assault a homeowner whom he had been hired by and continued to wreak havoc in the neighborhood.

The 42-year-old had two boulders in his hands when officers found him, police said. The construction worker only put down one of the two large rocks when ordered by police to drop them and refused to lie on the ground, according to police.

Officers used the K-9 to subdue the man who was taken into custody and later taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The Pacoima man was later transported to Ventura County jail and booked on suspicion of felony assault with a deadliy weapon, resisting arrest and mulitiple counts of vandalism.

Public's help sought in death of Oak Park man

Connor O'Donnell

Ventura County Sheriff's officials are seeking the public's help in their death investigation of a 31-year-old Oak Park man whose body was found at Dune Beach April 17.

Connor O’Donnell's body was discovered around 4:40 p.m. at the beach off Pacific Coast Highway in unincorporated Ventura County, just south of Thornhill Broome Beach.

Investigators seek information about O'Donnell's whereabouts in the days leading up to the discovery of his body, specifically between April 6 and April 17.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified O'Donnell April 19, but the cause and manner of his death was still pending.

Anyone with information regarding his death or related information is asked to call Sgt. Craig Hennes, of the sheriff’s major crimes unit, at 805-384-4744. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Moorpark teen arrested in connection to bomb threats

Three days after a report of bomb threat to Moorpark High School, a student was taken into custody for the incident, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old apparently called an anonymous school tip line May 17 to report a person with fireworks or explosives on campus. The sheriff's office is contracted by the city of Moorpark for police services.

The school resource officer was working with school officials and the Moorpark investigations bureau to investigate the tip when a second, similar report was made, the sheriff's office said.

School and law enforcement officials ultimately determined that there was no credible threat but their investigation led to the student. Additional evidence was found linking him to the fraudulent reports, the sheriff's office said.

The teen was taken to the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard on suspicion of falsely reporting an emergency.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: K-9 used in Simi arrest, help sought in Oak Park man's death, more