Body found off Pacific Coast Highway

A man's body was found on the coast along Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. between Thornhill Broome Beach and Sycamore Canyon Road, according to Ventura County Fire Department reports. A large sand dune rises on the other side of the highway in the area.

Firefighters who responded described finding a body washed up on shore, according to radio traffic from the scene. County fire Capt. Brian McGrath confirmed the fatality but had no additional details, saying Ventura County Sheriff's deputies would investigate.

The sheriff's Major Crimes Unit responded, said Capt. Carl Patterson. The man's body showed not signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances, he said. Authorities had not identified the man as of 8 p.m.

The incident was phoned in by a man fishing out on the rocks who came across the body, Patterson said. It appeared to sheriff's personnel the person had been in the water for multiple days.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene, Patterson said. The medical examiner will identify the remains and determine cause and manner of death.

This story may be updated.

