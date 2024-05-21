Romanians arrested with counterfeits in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people from Romania found with counterfeit goods were arrested on Friday, leading to an international operation involving fake Apple products, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say a Clovis Police taskforce was working undercover at two shopping centers in Clovis: one team at Willow Avenue and Herndon Avenue and the other at Clovis Avenue and Shaw Avenue. Employees at the Target store at Willow Avenue and Herndon Avenue reported a shoplifting in progress and officers responded and arrested a female juvenile and an 18-year-old man.

The officers making that arrest then discovered counterfeit Apple products with the two suspects – leading to a hotel room in Fresno where over $12,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products were found. Officers described fake Air Pods and i-Watches among the products seized. The products were made in China and shipped to the United States through Europe.

Counterfeit items confiscated by Clovis Police Department.

Officers say the two suspects were both from Romania and knew each other. One suspect has been named as 18-year-old Vasile Stoian and the other, a female juvenile, has not been identified. Both suspects have been cited and released for misdemeanor theft and conspiracy.

18-year-old Vasile Stoian (image courtesy of the Clovis Police Department)

As well as the two suspects arrested, detectives continue to search for others involved.

Officers say the arrest is a reminder to check products are genuine before purchasing them.

