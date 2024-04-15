Rockland wants Evergreen Court owners to clear the wreckage from fatal fire

SPRING VALLEY - While time has not healed memories of two deaths in the March 2021 inferno that destroyed the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Rockland County claims in court that the owners have had enough time to clean up the wreckage.

In a legal action filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court, county attorneys argue the fenced-off site on Lafayette Street violates state fire and safety codes.

The Rockland Office of Building and Codes inspected the site on March 24 and April 2. New York state deputized the county in November 2021 to inspect and enforce fire codes for the village of Spring Valley after years of complaints about the village Building Department's dysfunction.

The legal action asks the court to order the owners to demolish or vacate the premises immediately or to make the premises conform with its certificates of occupancy. The county doesn't believe the owners can make the property meet the codes, according to the legal action.

Spring Valley Fire Department Lt. Jared Lloyd and adult home resident Oliver Hueston died in the fire. Lloyd, a father of two young sons, died while he and other firefighters evacuated 112 residents and employees. Several firefighters were hurt, including severely injured Eric Cich.

County outlines violations at site

Building & Codes Director Edward Markunas determined, based on inspections by Kim Weppler, that there are no legal grounds for the owners to not abate the violations.

Among the violations cited:

• Four unsafe structures are being used unlawfully as residences by numerous vagrants.

• The unsafe structures were accessible through multiple windows and doors, with some windows and interior doors partially obstructed from the inside.

• Openings in sheetrock walls and ceilings exposed the structures to the outside elements.

• Garbage, drug paraphernalia, open flame Sterno cans, human excrement and mold were prevalent throughout the buildings.

• The structural integrity of three of the four buildings had been compromised by either interior vandalism, theft of copper pipe, or weather and natural material decay.

• Utilities were inoperable (no running water, heat, or electricity).

• There were no available or operable life safety systems or devices (fire sprinklers, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, alarms) throughout the structures.

Owners face lawsuits, but no criminal charges

The legal action names one of the owners, Jacob Schoenberger of Monsey. The Schoenberger family owns several adult living facilities, two of which the state closed down for health and safety violations. One 79-bed facility, New Golden Acres Adult Home, is located blocks from the Evergreen Court property on Prospect Street in Spring Valley.

The family's attorney, Lee Vartan of New Jersey, declined comment on the legal action Friday.

The state could let the Schoenbergers rebuild Evergreen Court and reopen New Golden Acres, but has not fined the family for violations at their facilities.

The family has never been charged with a crime as a result of the fatal fire, though the Rockland District Attorney's Office brought charges against six people.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh speaks at the Rockland County Fire Training Center April 1, 2021 about the investigation of the fatal fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley. .

The only convictions resulting from the 2021 fire came with a plea bargain by two rabbis, Nathaniel Sommer and his son Aaron, who admitted to causing the fire while koshering the kitchen and ovens for Passover with a blow torch. The pleas came with no prison time, creating an uproar among many firefighters and residents.

Two Evergreen Court employees plea-bargained with prosecutors for the dismissal of charges in exchange for their grand jury testimony. A judge after trial acquitted two Spring Valley inspectors, Ray Canario and top inspector Wayne Ballard, of felony and misdemeanor counts related to filing inspection documents with the state. Ballard has filed a lawsuit against prosecutors.

The Schoenbergers, who had insurance on Evergreen Court, face at least three other lawsuits. They are named in lawsuits filed by the families of Lloyd and Hueston and a class-action lawsuit by residents who lost property in the fire and claim the Schoenbergers won't reimburse them.

The anger over the plea deal led to a write-in campaign against Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh, who won a second, four-year term on the Democratic and Republican ballot lines in November.

