Rock-throwing burglar tied to string of crimes in Cobb County

A man is accused of using large chunks of concrete to break into at least five different businesses in Cobb County earlier this month.

Arrest warrants show Demarko Traylor broke into the businesses on April 1 and April 7.

Police arrested Traylor and charged him after the first set of burglaries but say he broke into two more businesses after he was released from jail.

According to jail records, Traylor is back in jail for the second set of burglaries.

The owner of Goody’s Barbershop and Braiding Salon said this is the first time his business has been broken into.

The barbershop celebrated its 23rd anniversary on the same day Traylor allegedly broke inside.

The owner, who goes by Mr. Goody, showed Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell security camera video of the burglary.

“He took the cellphone that the barbershop uses for the business phone and that was it. This is a cash business, nobody leaves cash money in the barbershop,” Goody said.

Traylor is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from other businesses, including a grocery store.

Investigators say Traylor used the same backpack in the crimes and used it to store a rock, a brick, a glove, and a black face mask.

“If you can walk around town all night with a book sack full of rocks you have time to go to one of these warehouses and learn how to drive a forklift. Get a job. Be productive to society,” Goody said.

