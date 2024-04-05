ROCHESTER — A man shot multiple times on Summer Street late Thursday night was in serious condition and a second man has been arrested, according to city police.

Rochester police, firefighters and Frisbie EMS responded to the area of 41/43 Summer St. at 10:18 p.m. Police said a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Jason Levesque, 44, of 41 Summer St. was charged with attempted second degree murder (Class A felony), second degree assault (Class B felony), and reckless conduct (Class B felony). Levesque was ordered to be held in custody at the Strafford County Jail by a bail commissioner until his arraignment, which was scheduled for Friday morning in Rochester District Court.

Officers administered care to stop the bleeding until fire and EMS personnel arrived, police said. The man was then transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital and transferred to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

It was not immediately known if Levesque has an attorney.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Rochester shooting: Man wounded; suspect arrested