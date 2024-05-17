Roanoke and Wonju, South Korea celebrate 60 years as sister cities

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s been 60 years since the City of Roanoke and Wonju, South Korea were established as sister cities. Now, Roanoke and Wonju are celebrating the milestone.

On May 16, a 25-member delegate including Wonju Mayor Won Gang Soo and a K-pop group arrived in the Star City to commemorate their relationship. During their stay, the delegation will engage in several activities highlighting the rich culture between the two cities.

This includes a tour of Roanoke, visiting the Roanoke Star and Wonju Street, and joining in on the Local Colors Festival.

Understanding the partnership of a sister city

“We are honored to have the delegation from Wonju with us in Roanoke as we celebrate 60 years of friendship and cultural exchange. The Sister Cities program is a testament to the enduring bonds that can be formed between communities across the globe,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

According to the Sister Cities International website, a sister city is a partnership between two countries. This includes sister city, county, or state relationships.

Since, 1964, the Star City and Wonju have supported one another with tech programs, scholarships, and more. 60 years later, their partnership remains strong.

“It is important to commemorate this long-term collaboration of cultural, educational, and artistic exchanges. We look forward to celebrating our past work together while renewing our commitment to continue working together to promote peace, understanding, respect, and cooperation on a global scale. The weekend’s events will highlight all of this and more,” said Dr. Ramona Kirsch, the chair of the Wonju Sister City Committee.

