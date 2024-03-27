These roads remain closed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park following high winds

Some roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park remain closed March 27 as National Park Service crews continue to clear trees and assess conditions in the aftermath of high winds earlier this week.

A significant number of trees came down across Laurel Creek Road and Cades Cove Loop Road, and at Cades Cove Campground early Tuesday morning, park officials said in a March 27 statement. The roads and campground are closed to all public access, including walking and biking.

Crews estimate it could take a few days to clear trees and debris before it is safe to reopen those areas.

The following roads and areas are closed as of 10:30 a.m. March 27:

Cades Cove Campground

Cades Cove Loop Road

Laurel Creek Road

Greenbrier Road at the ranger station

Upper Tremont Road

Cherokee Orchard Road at the park boundary

Foothills Parkway West between Look Rock and US 129

Some buildings and vehicles sustained damage during the high wind event, park officials said. But no injuries were reported.

Updates will be posted on nps.gov/grsm and the park’s social media accounts.

