Road rage led to fatal shooting, Middletown official says

Middletown police are investigating after a driver was fatally shot in a road rage incident late Tuesday, a city spokesman announced Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Manchester Avenue and Verity Parkway, said Clayton Castle, city spokesman.

Middletown police and fire crews responded to the area for a report of two vehicles involved in a road rage incident where gunshots were heard, he said.

Once first responders arrived, they located a vehicle in the 100 block of South Clinton Street up against a pole.

The driver was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck and died at the scene, according to the city spokesman.

“No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said. The names of the people involved have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to Detective Ballinger at 513-425-7785 or 513-425-7700.

