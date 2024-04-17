Ripped from the headlines: Man admits driving drunk but denies drinking; judge refuses plea | LSJ, 1924

Admits Driving While Drunk; Denies Drinking

A plea of guilty to a charge of driving an auto while under the influence of liquor and a denial that he had imbibed even one drink of intoxicants simultaneously made by Carl J. Dee. Jr., when he wasarraigned before Judge William Steinkohl of municipal court Thursday morning, caused the judge to send Dee back to the city jail "until he could tell the truth."

Dee pleaded guilty to the driving while drunk charge and then claimed he didn't have a drink.Judge Steinkohl refused to accept the plea and sent him back to jail. — April 10, 1924

Ripped from the headlines, April 1924.

Canine Express Refuses to Ship

Crated Poodle Escapes, Foils Pursuers for Two Days; Still Roams City

Down at the American Express station Wednesday afternoon, a lone little poodle dog sat whining in a crude crate. Unnoticed, except to be "cussed" or shouted at occasionally for his persistent whimpering, he sat in his improvised kennel, staring wistfully out into a cold world. He was just a "package," an express shipment waiting to go somewhere.

Finally, after several hours of endeavor to find an opening in the crate sufficiently large to permit of his escape, the diminutive canine, with a satisfied yelp, was noticed by station hands to be making a hasty get-away.

"Doggone that dog," one of the workers at the express warehouse exclaimed as he lunged between two rolls of carpet with his arms outstretched in a vain attempt to "smother" the pup under his coat.

A taste of freedom and glimpse of the outside world without squinting between slats of an express crate encouraged the fuzzy little poodle in his break for liberty. No whistling could call him back; he was on his way, although he knew not whither he wandered. Up the alley and around a corner he slipped and then all hands at the station were ordered out to recapture the little truant in time to ship him on the next train.

An hour and a half of sidestepping, ducking clotheslines and squeezing through fences resulted in continued freedom for the pup. "He was gone, that was all: just gone," the station agent declared after the run. — April 10, 1924

Ducks Boy Who Teases Him; Pays Assault Fine

Jacob Keller, 210 Howard Street, was fined $25 and costs by Judge William Steinkohl Monday afternoon when Keller pleaded guilty in municipal court to a charge of assault and battery on the person of George Walt, 13, of Lansing. Police say Keller took the Walt boy, who is said to have annoyed him, to the river and ducked him. — April 1, 1924

Men Barbers War On Women Bobbers

If They Can't Shave a Man They Shouldn't Be Permitted to Shear Locks

Lansing Local No. 121, Journeymen Barbers International Union of America, has started a battle for business of the lady "barber" who is reaping a harvest through the bobbed hair fad sweeping Lansing and every other city.

It is their claim that the women, who trim or bob hair, shave necks or otherwise work on another's hair, are not bar barbers in the true sense of the meaning of the word.

The state law says that in order to be a barber one must be able to shave a person's beard as well as trim the hair and must pass an examination before allowed to follow the trade.— April 4, 1924

Mayor, City Officials Now Have Gold Badges

Mayor Alfred H. Doughty and the members of city council spent not a little time at council meeting Monday night, exhibiting and polishing their new gold badges of office. The mayor has a badge capable of proving that he is the mayor if he meets someone with whom he is not acquainted. Each of the aldermen has been provided with a gold shield. — April 15, 1924

Iodized Salt Now On Market Here

Use of New Product Eliminates Danger of Goitre; No Difference in Taste

Iodized salt can now be had in Lansing. Ask your grocer and he will do the rest. With twoone-hundredths of 1 per cent of sodium iodine in the cooking and table salt, the thyroid gland ofMary Annabelle and of John Henry and of Pa and Ma will no longer have to hump themselves, so to speak.

The explanation of goitre, so growingly prevalent in Michigan, is that the thyroid gland has to exert itself to the very limit of its capacity to select for the bodily needs what little iodine it can find. It is from working overtime and too hard that makes the thyroid gland enlarge as it does resulting in what is known as goitre.

Give a sufficient ration of iodine in the food and the thyroid gland will content itself at its normal size.

The wholesale grocery concerns of Lansing are having quite a call for the special brand of iodized salt which the salt manufacturers who supply Michigan are now putting up. The salt having a trace of iodine is distinctly labeled, and no one has to take it who does not wish it. It looks and tastes like any salt. Only a highly skilled chemist could detect the difference. Iodine has been lacking from salt in recent vears because of over refinement in salt production.

When a trace of iodine is taken with the salt in one's food there is no need of taking iodine pills as if taking medicine. Both R. M. Olin, head of the state department of health, and Dr. Clifford C. Young, head of the department laboratory, state that iodine is a matter of required food and not medicine. — April 16, 1924

Lansing Called Cleanest City

Fire Chief Says Hazard Here From Rubbish Small; Urges Record Be Maintained

Lansing can stack up against any American community of its size as far as cleanliness is concerned, declared Chief Hugo Delfs of the fire department, who has made frequent tours of the city, and who naturally has been on the lookout for any hazardous accumulations of rubbish.

"I believe," said Chief Delts, "that there is no reason why, with a little effort, Lansing should not be entirely free from at least one kind of fire loss: I mean the loss due to fires which start in piles of rubbish and litter. The time is at hand for the usual spring cleaning both inside and out, and I strongly urge every family to make a complete job of it, throwing out the worthless odds and ends that have accumulated in attics, cellars and yards throughout the past 12 months. Spaces under porches and other out-of-the-way corners should not be overlooked. – April 19, 1924

