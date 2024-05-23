Riley named first Black president of local Eagles chapter

When Kenny Riley was elected president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4168 last month, a member of the nonprofit organization mentioned Riley was the first Black presidents in the Owensboro chapter’s 37-year history.

“I really didn’t think of it, because I’ve never been treated any differently,” Riley said Thursday. That national Eagles organization doesn’t keep statistics on the demographics of club presidents, Riley said, because the organization prides itself on inclusion.

Part of the F.O.E.’s mission statement includes “uniting fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality” by helping others and “promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.”

Riley, a retired Daviess County sheriff’s deputy, joined the Owensboro chapter about four years ago, after being invited to a meeting.

Riley said he has met with other Eagles out of the country while on vacation, and was immediately treated as a friend.

“I said I was an Eagle, and that was good enough for them,” Riley said.

Riley first became vice president, and then became acting president in February, when then-president Eddie Wright Jr. passed away. When Riley ran for president, he was unopposed.

“I didn’t think about being the first” Black president of the organization, Riley said, “because everyone treats you like a friend.”

The organization members “don’t look at me as the first (Black) president,” he said. “They don’t look at me as Obama. I love helping out the Owensboro and Daviess County community.”

The club has a men’s group, the Aerie, and a women’s auxiliary. The club hosts social events for the public and members, but regularly raises money for local nonprofit groups and schools, and donates to the national Eagles order, which founded Eagles Diabetes Research Center at the University of Iowa.

The local chapter donates thousands of dollars annually to the community, Riley said.

“We give back 100% of monies raised, in the form of grants,” Riley said.

“We give to every one of the colleges” locally, he said. “Next year, we’ll be partnering with the Owensboro Symphony” to provide free symphony admission to first responders, military members and veterans to a concert, he said.

The organization is hosting a free summer concert on June 15, with donations taken for Friends of Sinners, a local substance abuse treatment program.

“Everyone comes up with different ideas” for projects, Riley said.

Later, he said, “we do a lot for our members, and we do a lot for the people who support us.”

The group is growing, and Riley said they are attracting more young people who want to be involved. People can get more information at the Eagles building, at 1710 Starlite Drive, or on social media, Riley said.

“It’s just a real fun group of individuals doing things for the community,” Riley said.