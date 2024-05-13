Richmond: Dominion Energy illuminates building purple for fentanyl awareness

From left to right, Cheryl Clements, Belynda Gray, Karleen Wolanin, Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness founder, Nicole Wolanin and Dorothy Winslow strike poses in front of the purple illuminated Dominion Energy building in Richmond on May 8, 2024.

RICHMOND — Last week, the Dominion Energy building was illuminated in purple for three days to honor National Fentanyl Awareness Day. On May 8, mothers who have lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning and survivors of the potent, synthetic opioid drug united to witness the illumination in Richmond. They prayed for all affected by fentanyl poisoning, taken away too soon and for families and loved ones impacted by it.

"We refuse to let the darkness of fentanyl addiction overshadow the memories of our loved ones," Nicole Wolanin, a survivor of a December 2023 fentanyl overdose, said. "Together, we illuminate the sky with hope, resilience, and a shared determination to bring about change."

Dominion Energy partnered with Drug Enforcement Administration of Richmond and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin to make the illumination possible. Karleen Wolanin, founder of Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness, thought the purple skyline was a great way to shine a light to help spread awareness around this serious crisis.

Dominion Energy building in Richmond illuminated purple for fentanyl awareness on May 7-9, 2024.

"Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has claimed countless lives and shattered families across the nation. In Virginia, the toll of fentanyl-related deaths is staggering, underscoring the urgent need for increased awareness and support," Karleen Wolanin said. "We gathered to witness the purple lights shining bright to honor the memory of those we have lost and to reaffirm our commitment to preventing further tragedies. We stand together as mothers who have endured unimaginable loss and as survivors who have fought against the grip of SUD [substance use disorder]."

The event provided a space for mothers, survivors and community members to join in solidarity, share their stories and support one another in their journey toward healing and advocacy. At the illumination, Wolanin's daughter Nicole Wolanin shared her story.

Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness

It was a special moment for Wolanin to watch the purple illumination lighting with her daughter Nicole who started abusing drugs at age 13. "My heart burst when I watched her support moms, share her testimony and take steps to give back to the recovery community. I'm proud of her. She is going to impact so many," Karleen Wolanin said.

"On Christmas day last year, I actually overdosed on fentanyl. I had been out about 30 minutes I'd say until someone found me. I had to be resuscitated and brought back to life," Nicole Wolanin said. "In that moment, I knew I needed to get help."

Wolanin who is a Peer Recovery Specialist graduate plans to help others get clean and sober. "I thank not only God but my mom for not leaving my side through this process. I also thank my son for being the aurora of light to see the end of the tunnel. One step at a time is all it takes," Nicole Wolanin said.

Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness invites the community to their events to witness strength of the human spirit and the power of community in the face of adversity. The nonprofit's mission is to save lives by cultivating a heightened awareness of substance use disorder within parents and communities. At the Ashland Strawberry Faire, Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness will provide Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, information on fentanyl poisoning and awareness, and more to attendees who stop by their booth on June 1 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Randolph-Macon College. For more information, send an email to virginiafentanylawareness@gmail.com. Visit Virginia Fentanyl and Substance Awareness Facebook group for a schedule of events.

Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Fentanyl Awareness Day event in Richmond on May 7, 2024.

Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Fentanyl Awareness Day

On May 7, Gov. Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin recognized National Fentanyl Awareness Day across the Commonwealth by hosting several events that addressed prevention, rehabilitation and highlighted the risk fentanyl poses to youth and the resources that can be used to combat its dangers.

The events were part of the It Only Takes One campaign against fentanyl led by the First Lady and Attorney General Jason Miyares. Overdose has become the leading cause of unnatural death in the Commonwealth. According to a press release from the Governor's office, an average of five Virginians die from fentanyl every day. The campaign seeks to increase the public’s awareness that it only takes one bad decision or one counterfeit pill to end a life.

Belynda Gray and other individuals who lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning united to view the Dominion Energy building in Richmond illuminated in purple for National Fentanyl Awareness Day. She shares an image of her late daughter Jenna.

“In Virginia, we’ve taken critical steps to combat the fentanyl epidemic by directing a new fentanyl-fighting strategy through Executive Order 26, working to ensure parents are notified within 24 hours of an overdose, and holding the manufacturers and distributors of illicit drugs accountable,” Gov. Youngkin said. “On Fentanyl Awareness Day, we are more resolved, more emboldened, more unified and more focused than ever before to ensure no more Virginians die as a result of this fentanyl epidemic.”

“National Fentanyl Awareness Day presents an opportunity to remember lives lost and recommit to educating every Virginian about the dangers of this most dangerous synthetic drug,” First Lady Youngkin said. “We remain focused on providing the information and support families and communities need to protect themselves and their loved ones — to save lives.”

“The Governor, First Lady and I have made combating fentanyl a consistent focus of the administration,” John Littel, Secretary of Health and Human Resources, said. “Holding REVIVE! trainings at each of our events during Fentanyl Awareness Day increases the number of Virginians who are equipped with the knowledge needed to safeguard their well-being and the resources to save a life. We are excited to partner with coaches in talking to their teams about the dangers of fentanyl and looking forward to working with additional athletic teams.”

Well-informed and trusted adults – whether it be parents, teachers or coaches – are the first line of defense against fentanyl. A single conversation about the threat of fentanyl can save a life. The Governor and the First Lady encourage parents to have a conversation with their kids about the dangers of fentanyl before the summer begins. Parents can sign the pledge on the It Only Takes One website at itonlytakesoneva.com. Read this story at progress-index.com to view Nicole Wolanin share her powerful story.

Black civil rights history preserved National Park Service presents $750,000 grant to Hopewell to preserve Shiloh Lodge #33

NBC Universal in Richmond area Hopewell: Downtown transforms into Virginia Beach possibly for Pharrell Williams musical

Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly, an award-winning columnist, is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index voted the 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best Social Media Personality. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on X and @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

Your support is vital to local journalism. Please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Richmond: Fentanyl overdose survivor shares story to help others