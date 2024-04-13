Richland makes $30,000 bet on new firm to help pick police chief after failed search

Richland is taking its second stab at finding a new police chief — this time with a new search firm.

The city signed a $30,000 contract with California-based Mosaic Public Partners to run its second search for a new chief, according to an announcement on Friday.

Officials picked the company because of “their experience with executive recruitments, including successful searches for police executives,” said Hollie Alexander, the city’s communications and marketing manager.

The company has conducted searches for police executives across the country from South Miami to King County.

The city set out a four-month timeline for this search, which started Friday. They expect finalists will be announced in early June and the public will be able to meet them in the middle of the month.

“I am confident their energy and industry experience will assist in identifying our next chief of police,” City Manager Jon Amundson said as part of Friday’s release. “I encourage members of the public who wish to meet our finalists to attend the community engagement event and provide feedback as we make this important decision.”

The city has been hunting for a new police chief since September when former Chief Brigit Clary announced she would retire at the end of the year. Since then Dave Neher stepped into the role as interim police chief.

Former Spokane police Chief Craig Meidl is stepping into the position of interim police chief starting on Monday.

The city had worked previously with the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs to find a new chief. Their decision to change search partners came after the city rejected the two finalists picked for the position.

Richland’s police chief heads a department of 73 commissioned officers and 22 professional staff, and oversees the dispatch center that serves Benton and Franklin counties.

The position pays between $149,000 and $208,000 a year, according to information from Mosaic.