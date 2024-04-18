Richland County Republicans elect committee officers

The Richland County Republican Central and Executive Committee met April 9 and elected officers.

Marilyn John is chair of the Executive Committee, Bill Freytag is vice chair, Lu Blankenship is treasurer and Zoi Romanchuk is secretary.

Central Committee officers elected were Megan Whatman as chair, Cliff Mears as vice chair and Jane Zimmermann as secretary. Newly-elected members of the Central Committee were sworn in to begin their four-year terms.

The Richland County Republican Party will host its Lincoln Day Dinner May 10 at the 1285 Winery at The Blueberry Patch. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

For information, visit Facebook, email rcohgop@gmail.com or call 419-528-8223.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH GOP Central and Executive Committee elect officers