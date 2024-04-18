Richland County Foundation supports summer programs for children

The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $255,389 during its April meeting.

The foundation is supporting summertime programs focused on children. The board approved 28 Summertime Kid grants. The grants of up to $2,500 were given to support creative, educational and fun-filled activities for hundreds of Richland County children.

Children leaned about the rules of the road during a special Safety Town held at the YMCA Childcare center in Mansfield. The program was supported by a Summertime Kids grant.

Four career technical education scholarships were approved for students to earn a certification at a technical institution. The scholarship committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines. In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as support workforce development through CTE scholarships.

The board approved grants from donor-advised funds that allow individuals and families to make grant suggestions to favorite charities. Donor-advised funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor.

The following organizations received grants from donor-advised funds: 4 Leaf Rover; Buckeye Imagination Museum; Catholic Charities; City of Mansfield; Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; Doctors Without Borders; Hope Hollow; Hospice of North Central Ohio; Island Safe Harbor Sanctuary; Lexington Baseball/Softball Association; Lucas Community Center; Lucas Local Schools; Make a Wish Foundation; Mercy Ships; NCSC Foundation; Operation Smile; People Helping People; Plymouth Shiloh Food Pantry; Rails to Trails Wayne County; Richland Community Development Group; Richland Public Health; Rubies Women’s Group; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital; St. Paul Outreach; St. Peter’s Parish; Taking Root Farms; Voice of Hope Pregnancy and Family Center, and YMCA of North Central Ohio.

