RFK Jr. campaign consultant describes path to victory — for Trump

A New York state campaign consultant for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said her priority for the 2024 election is keeping President Joe Biden from 270 electoral votes — whether Kennedy wins or not.

"The Kennedy voter and the Trump voter, the enemy, our mutual enemy is Biden," said the consultant, Rita Palma, referring to Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump. "Whether you support Bobby or Trump, we all oppose Biden."

Palma appears in a video dated April 5 and shared by others on X, formerly Twitter, outlining her idea in an address to New York Republicans.

Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign rally at Legends Event Center on December 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Her goal, as she describes, is to keep Biden from reaching the minimum number of electoral votes needed to win the White House. And if no candidate reaches that mandatory threshold, the decision would move into the hands of the GOP-controlled House.

"So we're rid of Biden either way," Palma said.

In describing her hiring process with the Kennedy campaign, Palma claimed that the campaign was aware of and signed off on her messaging.

Amaryllis Fox, Kennedy's campaign director, said in a statement on X that Palma has no involvement in "electoral strategy" and was recently hired as a ballot access consultant responsible for scheduling volunteer shifts during an upcoming signature collection drive.

"As an independent movement, our supporters, volunteers, and field organizers come from all sides of the political spectrum and their reasons for supporting Bobby are as disparate as their backgrounds," Fox wrote.

She added that the video of Palma was not taken at a campaign event.

"Palma was speaking as a private citizen and her statements in no way reflect campaign strategy, the sole aim of which is to win the White House with votes from former Trump and Biden supporters alike," Fox wrote.

The Biden campaign has criticized Kennedy as a spoiler candidate, pulling support from the Democratic president in his bid for reelection.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: RFK Jr. campaign consultant says priority is beating Biden