Reward offered for information about suspect accused of Lawrence deadly nightclub shooting

Authorities are offering a reward for any information regarding the whereabouts of a suspect accused of a deadly shooting at a Lawrence nightclub in December.

29-year-old Franklin Laras is wanted for homicide by the Lawrence Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. He is described as a 5′7″, 190lb white man with brown eyes and tattoos on his chest and arms.

According to police, Laras shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the middle of the Energy Lounge on Broadway around 12:20 a.m. on December 26, 2023. The victim was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police suspend license of Lawrence nightclub where man was fatally shot

A $5,000 reward has been offered to anyone who may have information about Laras. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tips can be directed to the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or online at usmarshals.gov/tips.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

