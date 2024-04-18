Reviewing the news: Floods and fuel

April 18, 1924: First washout of season in north country

The first railroad washout of the season in northern Michigan came late Thursday afternoon when flood waters coming down out of the woods and swamps undermined a short portion of track just north of Boyne Falls.

The damage was slight, however, and was soon repaired, trains being delayed but a short time.

Woodsmen report the heavier timber country and swamps still holding much snow. The rain of Wednesday night and Thursday forenoon sent a small flood down the swamp about two miles north of Boyne Falls and out over the tracks at that point.

Railroad men report no danger thus far in the Lakewood region in the north end of the county where serious washouts occurred last season. Maple River is not giving the trouble it did a year ago when the cement bridge was washed out at Pellston and the railroad bridge was endangered.

Damage to highways also has been alight in the Petoskey region. Where last season every creek was cut of its banks and flooding the countryside, no unusual high water has thus far been reported. Alanson has had no serious floods although last season a portion of the village was under water.

April 18, 1974: 15,000 extra gallons of gasoline for Boyne City

BOYNE CITY — Help is on the way for Boyne City’s gasoline troubles.

The Michigan Energy Office announced they are sending 15,000 extra gallons of gasoline to seven stations in Boyne.

But, the state office also stipulated that at least five stations will have to remain open on Sunday.

The state’s decision to provide extra gas comes after a meeting last month between local dealers and State Senator Robert Davis.

At that meeting, local retailers asked what they could do to get more gas.

Unlike many communities, Boyne City gasoline dealers are in a unique situation because their allocations are based on 1972 — a year when two new stations moved into the area and reduced total gallonage for the other stations.

The Boyne Area Camber of Commerce expressed concern because no stations were open in Boyne City on Sunday to serve anticipated tourists who flood the town every year.

“We are reasonably confident that the allocations in the area will be raised so that this one shot deal will take care of them from now on,” says Rod Brown, administrative assistant for Sen. Davis.

According to the state office, when an area like Boyne City has been declared a hardship, the energy office can provide an emergency supply for 60 days until there was enough time for the local dealers to make application for more from their suppliers.

He said if a supplier will okay the increased amount, the major supplier could increase their allocation.

And if the major won’t give the increase, the state energy office can then intervene and make a decision.

Lewiston area also had a similar situation last fall and the State Energy office was able to send a few extra gallons in that area.

