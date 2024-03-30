Find out which retailers are open for business on Easter Sunday and which ones aren't

Get eggs-cited, Easter is here!

Along with ushering in spring, Easter brings all kinds of fun activities like coloring eggs, gathering with friends and family for Easter dinner and watching kids on the hunt for colorful Easter baskets loaded up with goodies.

One of the biggest holidays on the Christian calendar, for those who celebrate, Easter is also a time for worship and dressing up to go to church.

If you forgot to pick up an Easter bonnet for the all-important celebration or are in need of a last-minute ham for brunch, you may be wondering what stores are open on Easter in 2024.

While many retailers remain open to welcome customers on the holiday, many others close their doors to allow employees a day off of work to spend with loved ones or to go outside and enjoy a bit of spring weather.

The same goes for restaurants. Some, like IHOP and Cracker Barrel are open for business on Easter Sunday, while others including Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A are closed on March 31.

To help save you the time and trouble of looking up all your favorite retailers' hours this year, we've gathered a comprehensive list of stores open on Easter, as well as stores that will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Grocery stores open on Easter

ACME : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Albertsons : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: A majority of BJ's clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.

Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Fresco y Más: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Fresh Market : All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Giant Food : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Harveys Supermarket : Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here.

Jewel-Osco : Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Kroger: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Market District : Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Safeway: Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Shaw's: Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here.

ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here.

Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Vons: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Wegmans: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

WinCo Foods: Stores are open. Find local hours here.

Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Easter

Casey’s: Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Certified Oil : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Cumberland Farms : Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Fastrac: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

GetGo: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Kum & Go : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Kwik Shop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Loaf and Jug : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Minit Mart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Pilot Flying J : Stores are open 24 hours. Find local hours here.

QuickChek : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Quik Stop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

Sprint Food Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find more about the store here.

Tom Thumb Convenience Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Turkey Hill : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Wawa: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies open on Easter

CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

Rite Aid: Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here.

Walgreens: Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here.

Other retailers open on Easter 2024

Ace Hardware : Stores are independently owned and operated. Some stores may be open, others closed. Call ahead for store hours or confirm online before going. Find local hours here.

American Eagle : Stores open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Apple : Some Apple stores may be open, others closed. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Athleta: Stores open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Banana Republic : Stores open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Barnes & Noble : Stores open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Big Lots : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Dollar General: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Dollar Tree: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Family Dollar : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Gap : Stores open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

The Home Depot : Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

IKEA: Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Menards: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Neiman Marcus : A majority of stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Old Navy : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Petco: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

PetSmart : Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

REI : Stores will be open. Find local hours here.

Staples : Select stores will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and the rest closed. Find local hours here.

Tractor Supply Company : Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

True Value : Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here.

Ulta: Stores are open from noon to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on Easter 2024

Aldi

Belk

Best Buy

Big Y

Burlington

BuyBuy BABY

Central Market

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dillards

Hannaford

H-E-B

JCPenney

HomeGoods

Homesense

Kirkland's Home Stores

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshall's

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Publix

Sam's Club

Sephora

Sierra

Target

TJ Maxx

This article was originally published on TODAY.com